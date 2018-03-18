App
Mar 18, 2018 11:15 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Rahul Dravid files complaint against Bengaluru ponzi firm for not paying his Rs 4 crore due

Dravid said he had invested Rs 20 crore in Vikram Investments in the hope of higher returns, but got only Rs 16 crore back. The company is yet to pay him Rs 4 crore to match his initial investment.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Former Indian cricket team captain Rahul Dravid has lodged a police complaint against a Ponzi company, confirming a March 12 report by News18.

In his complaint against Vikram Investments, Dravid said he had invested Rs 20 crore in the company in the hope of higher returns, but got only Rs 16 crore back. The company is yet to pay him Rs 4 crore to match his initial investment, the cricket legend told Indiranagar police.

The complaint has been transferred to Banashankari police, who are investigating the scam estimated to be worth over Rs 500 crore.

Earlier, Bengaluru police arrested the owner Raghavendra Sreenath along with agents Sutram Suresh, Narasimhamurthy, KC Nagaraj and Prahlad for duping over 800 people.

Click here to read the full report

