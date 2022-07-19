Raghav Productivity Enhancers, Capital Refractories to supply silica ramming mass in global markets

Jindal Steel & Power: Jindal Steel & Power Q1 profit falls 23% to Rs 1,929 crore on lower operating income. The company has reported a 23% year-on-year decline in Q1FY23 adjusted profit at Rs 1,929 crore on lower operating profit, partially offset by lower finance costs. Funds from JPL divestment has further strengthened company's balance sheet with consolidated net debt declining further by Rs 1,149 crore in Q1FY23 to end the quarter at Rs 7,727 crore. Consolidated gross revenues increased 26% YoY to Rs 14,738 crore during the quarter. The numbers adjusted for one-off forex gain of Rs 446 crore.

Home-grown Raghav Productivity Enhancers and UK-based Capital Refractories have partnered for world-wide supply of silica ramming mass to foundry and casting industry.

Silica ramming mass, a refractory product, is used for melting carbon steel having more than 0.1 per cent carbon content.

In a statement on July 19, Raghav Productivity said it has entered into an arrangement with Capital Refractories to partner for sale of silica ramming mass to foundry and casting industry world-wide. As part of the arrangement, Capital Refractories will leverage its global distribution set-up to grow the business of silica ramming mass with its foundry and casting customers, it said.

"The product packaging shall be exclusively designed to have our logo with the statement 'produced by Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd' along with the artwork of Capital Refractories leading to a co-branding arrangement," the company statement said. Rajesh Kabra, Managing Director of Raghav Productivity Enhancers, said the foundry industry is one of the highest value-add markets for silica ramming mass manufacturers and will provide the next growth leg to his company.

"Our R&D efforts of the last 5 years has led to the onboarding of an ace partner like Capital Refractories, and we look forward to taking a significant leap forward in the foundry and casting market with the help of this tie-up," he said in the company statement. Jaipur-based Raghav Productivity Enhancers is the world’s largest manufacturer of silica ramming mass.

The company exports the product to over 30 countries in Asia, Africa and Middle East countries from its 1,80,000-MTPA (metric tonne per annum) unit located in Newai, Rajasthan. Headquartered in the UK, Capital Refractories has a refractory distribution network spanning over 40 countries across all 6 continents in 67 locations.