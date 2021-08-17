MARKET NEWS

Rage Coffee raises $5 million in Series A funding from Sixth Sense Ventures

The Rs 7,000 crore Indian packaged coffee segment is dominated by incumbents with two players -- Nestle and HUL (Nescafe and Bru) -- controlling over 65 percent market share of the industry.

Moneycontrol News
August 17, 2021 / 04:57 PM IST
Representational image. (Source: ShutterStock)

Rage Coffee, an FMCG brand that manufactures, markets, and distributes coffee products globally, has raised $5 million of growth capital as part of its Series A funding round led by Sixth Sense Ventures.

Rage is now planning to expand its online presence and offline footprint across India and it will utilise the fresh capital for marketing and distribution purposes, the company said in its press release. The coffee brand will also use the funds to scale production, launch innovative new products, and add senior management talent.

The Rs 7,000 crore Indian packaged coffee segment is dominated by incumbents with two players -- Nestle and HUL (Nescafe and Bru) -- controlling over 65 percent market share of the industry. The lack of innovation in the space is helping Rage become the brand of choice for the next generation of coffee consumers.

Also read: Exclusive | Sixth Sense Ventures eyes Rs 1,500 crore fund

Speaking on the development, Bharat Sethi, Founder and CEO of Rage Coffee, said, “We are excited to work with Sixth Sense Ventures -- veteran FMCG investors -- through this round of funding. We plan to double down on our efforts across all the channels. We are successfully building a truly omnichannel FMCG brand, with distribution strategies being implemented for the first time, given our digital DNA. In fact, our D2C channel has grown 10 times during the pandemic. With this round of funding, we have our sights set on fulfilling our global demand as well with distributor partners in the United States, Europe, and GCC markets already working with us.”

Close

Nikhil Vora, CEO and Founder of Sixth Sense Ventures, added, “We are thrilled to partner with RAGE Coffee in their journey. The company’s vision is perfectly aligned with our philosophy here at Sixth Sense – a disruptive product developed by a maverick founder with a vision to disrupt a large category. With increasing adoption of the café culture and changing consumer preferences within hot beverages, our sense is that the segment will witness a strong increase in penetration.”
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Rage Coffee #Sixth Sense Ventures
first published: Aug 17, 2021 04:55 pm

