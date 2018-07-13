App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rafale jet maker JV with local companies to create 3,500 jobs in India

The report quoted senior executive vice-president Pascale Sourisse saying the company has got final clearances for its joint venture (JV) with Reliance Defence and will now build facilities in Nashik

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

French defence group Thales, which manufactures Rafale fighter jets, now looks to create 3,500 jobs in India over the next three years.

According to an Economic Times report, Thales looks to carry out offsets of close to $1 billion.

The company will carry out technology transfers with Bharat Electronics for radars and optronics and other aspects.

The report quoted senior executive vice-president Pascale Sourisse saying the company has got final clearances for its joint venture (JV) with Reliance Defence and will now build facilities in Nashik.

Sourisse said the company is in partnership with the IITs and the Indian Institute of Science to provide the requisite skilling for these jobs.

The report stated that the company looks to secure international orders through the JV and keep up with global demand with exports from India.

The company looks to target long-range radars, sonar systems for the Navy and air traffic control systems with dual use.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 04:14 pm

