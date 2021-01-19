Radhe to release in theatres on Eid, confirms Salman Khan

Film trade analysts called this year's Eid the dullest period for cinema business due to no Salman Khan release because of closure of cinemas. For the first time since 2013, fans missed out on a Salman Khan release. While Radhe was scheduled to release this Eid, the film's release is on hold due to coronavirus. Image: Twitter

Actor Salman Khan in a tweet on January 19 confirmed that his upcoming venture Radhe will release in theatres on Eid this year.

In a tweet, the actor said, "Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners... It's a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres."

He further said, "In return I would expect them to take utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe. The commitment was Eid and it will be Eid 2021."

Exhibitors across the country had written a letter to actor Salman Khan on January 2 requesting him to release Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai in theatres on Eid this year.

For exhibitors, be it single-screen owners or multiplex operators, Khan's Eid releases have earned strong collections at the box office.

From Dabangg to Race 3, his films have always opened on a strong note. Sometimes, despite weak content, Khan's Eid releases attracted strong footfall in theatres.

Dabangg which had released in 2010 during Eid holiday had opened with collections to the tune of Rs 14 crore and the film registered lifetime revenue of over Rs 140 crore. The 2018 release Race 3 also opened on a strong note with opening day revenue of Rs 27 crore and lifetime business of Rs 166 crore.

Also, the festive season last year was a lost period as no big Bollywood films released in theatres. However, this year the India box office saw a big boost in collections during Pongal festival thanks to south superstar Vijay's latest release Master. And now with Radhe releasing during Eid, it looks like the festive period will be contributing in a big way in the recovery of the box office business.

If we go by the estimates of film trade analysts, they are of the opinion that festive periods boost revenues by around Rs 20-30 crore.

Khan's film releasing during Eid could also help in the recovery of cinema advertising which was hit hard as theatres were shut for around seven months due to coronavirus-led lockdown.

In an earlier interview with Moneycontrol, Siddharth Bhardwaj, Chief Marketing Officer - Head of Enterprise Sales, UFO Moviez, had said that Salman Khan movies’ association with Eid has been a very efficacious formula for brands and theatres.

For a big-ticket film during a holiday, the inventory sold as well as the rates used to go up 20 percent during pre-COVID period. While the same kind of business cannot be expected from brands in the current times, Radhe is expected to revive cinema advertising.

So far, Hollywood venture Wonder Woman 1984 that released during Christmas holiday saw strong traction from advertisers in theatres. Multiplex operator PVR had got as many as 40 advertisers for the film.

Last year, in-cinema advertising grew marginally and reached Rs 770 crore, according to an EY 2020 report.

It looks like Khan's Radhe will play a crucial role in the revival of the exhibition business.

Khan's last Eid release Bharat had recorded highest opening day collection of Rs 42 crore and did an overall business of over Rs 200 crore.