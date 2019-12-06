Radhakishan Damani to trim stake in D-Mart parent again, may raise Rs 5,870cr: Report

Veteran investor Radhakishan Damani is all set for the next round of stake dilution in D-Mart operator Avenue Supermarts, has reportedly shortlisted Bank of America Corp and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co as bankers, according to an ET report quoting Bloomberg.

Avenue Supermarts is the owner of the DMart brand.

Damani is expected to sell around 5.2 percent of his holding in the retail chain by next year, sources additionally told Bloomberg. Based on the closing price on December 6, this (5.2 percent stake) would be worth around $823 million.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

In order to meet the minimum requirement for a public float, Damani has to sell more of his shares by March next year. He also sold around 1 percent of his stake in the chain earlier this year.