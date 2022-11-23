 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Race for deposits: Small finance banks turn up the heat, offer 8%-8.75% return on FDs

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Nov 23, 2022 / 02:44 PM IST

The reason, analysts say, is the widening wedge between credit and deposit growth, tight liquidity conditions and the prospects of a further pick-up in lending.

In a bid to lure retail depositors, lenders are raising interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs), taking their rates back to the pre-COVID levels. Leading the race for high FD rates are small finance banks (SFBs).

Consider this. On November 22, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said it will pay an 8 percent interest rate on its 560-day deposits for regular customers and 8.75 percent for senior citizens.

The hike in rates is in line with the bank’s retail strategy of building granular deposits and the evolving macro-economic situation, Ittira Davis, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ujjivan SFB, said in a statement.

With this, Ujjivan ranks among banks which offer the highest rates among SFBs at this point.

Others are not too far behind. Jana Small Finance Bank, on November 15, said it will offer up to 8.5 percent interest rates on FDs to senior citizens. Also, under a scheme called Fixed Deposit Plus, it will offer 7.75-8.35 percent to regular depositors.

Similarly, Suryoday SFB recently said it will offer up to 8.26 percent on tenure of 999 days. It’s not just SFBs, even bigger lenders have hiked FD rates in recent weeks. Leading banks, like SBI, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank, too, have hiked rates on deposits in recent weeks.