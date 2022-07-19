R1 RCM to recruit 3,000 people by December; set up new centre in Chennai

Technology-driven solutions provider and revenue cycle management company, Nasdaq-listed R1-RCM, Inc on July 19 inaugurated its new office in the city and has drawn up plans to add 3,000 people by the end of the year, according to a top company official.

The company currently has presence in New Delhi National Capital Region, Hyderabad and Bengaluru with an employee base of over 13,000, R1RCM Executive Vice-President-Global Operations and India Country General Manager, Abhijeet Pawar said.

"India has always been mission-critical for R1RCM. A hotbed of cross-functional talent, the country has played a vital role in our growth as an organisation over the past decade. Today, we kickstart a new chapter in our journey in India with the opening of our new centre in Chennai, Tamil Nadu," Pawar said. "With a dedicated facility in the region, we intend to harness the power of the local talent base to further bolster both our growth prospects in the country and help them in their career development," he said.

According to company officials, the healthcare KPO (knowledge process outsourcing) was hiring for various positions across roles at the Chennai office. The new Centre is in line with its vision and plans to mobilise the potential of India’s vibrant talent ecosystem and aims to hire 3,000 employees in Chennai by the end of the year, he said.

The Chennai facility, spread across 50,000 sq ft, is located at Chennai Commerzone IT Park, Mount Poonamallee Road, Porur in the city. The R1 Centre in Chennai boasts of state-of-the-art infrastructure equipped to enable and train its employees in Chennai to deliver revenue management solutions.

"The Chennai office will be a critical operations centre for us to cater to the demand we are receiving from our clients. It is a key milestone for R1 India as we move ahead to strengthen our skilled workforce," R1RCM Vice-President Operations, Divye Sikka said. According to R1RCM Head-Human Resources, Swati Khandelwal, "our newly inaugurated Chennai facility will help us garner young talent from across the city."

"Led by some of the best operations, the facility will strengthen and support all key health business verticals at R1RCM and will be at the heart of our service advancement efforts," she said.