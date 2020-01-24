App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 10:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

R Venkatramanan will appear before ED, says Tata Sons

The statement comes after reports that the former director had ignored the summons connected to the alleged money laundering case against AirAsia

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tata Sons has clarified that its former non-executive nominee Director R Venkatramanan will appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

"Mr Venkatramanan has not ignored the summons from ED or other agency," the holding company of the Tata Group said in a statement on January 24.

The clarification came after reports that the former director had ignored the summons on three occasions. "Such an allegation is factually incorrect," said the statement.

On January 23, the ED issued summons to AirAsia officials, including its CEO Tony Fernandes for questioning in February.

The investigation is on AirAsia officials allegedly trying to manipulate government policies to get the international licence for its Indian venture AirAsia India.

AirAsia India is a joint venture between AirAsia and Tata Sons

First Published on Jan 24, 2020 08:31 pm

tags #AirAsia #Enforcement Directorate #Tata Sons #The Enforcement Directorate

