R-Suraksha: Reliance to roll out own vaccination programme for employees, family members

Reliance was already bearing cost of vaccination for all eligible employees and their family members under the Centre’s vaccination programme. (File Photo)

Reliance Industries (RIL) will roll out its own vaccination programme ‘R-Suraksha’ across locations for all employees and their eligible family members above 18 years of age, from May 1.

This was announced in a statement to employees on April 23, by RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

“…as per the new guidelines of the government, we are pleased to announce that Reliance will roll out our own vaccination programme, R-Surakshaa, across locations for all our employees and eligible family members above the age of 18 years, effective May 1, 2021,” the statement read.

Prior to this, the company was bearing the cost of vaccination for all eligible employees and their family members under the Centre’s vaccination programme.

The statement noted that this move comes as COVID-19 vaccines are a “key weapon in our battle against the coronavirus” and as India is in the middle of a “more severe second wave…leading to tremendous pressure on doctors, medical professionals, and the country's healthcare system.”

“The COVID-positive caseload may rise further over the next several weeks before we begin to see a downward curve. We must be even more vigilant now and uncompromising in observing the strictest measures of safety, precaution, and hygiene,” the statement added.

Ambani sought to reassure support for employees in the entire institution including the Reliance Foundation, all other businesses.

“We urge you to avail your shot at safety without any delay and encourage your eligible family members to do the same,” it added.

The statement also outlined the company’s action plan for the next three months, urging employees to “provide all support to peers, colleagues and teams.”

“Prioritise deliverables keeping in mind the challenges… extend support, empathy and flexibility,” it advised.

Team members not affected by COVID-19 or having an immediate family member in distress have also been asked to cover for those who have been impacted by the coronavirus.

“Our priority remains the safety and health of our people. Do everything possible to uphold this principle and safeguard members of your team and their families. Ensure that you are cascading all health and safety information to your teams. Encourage peer-to-peer support. In these trying times, all of us should provide emotional, psychological, and practical support to one another,” it added.

The company said, since the pandemic broke out in 2020, its COVID-19 warriors displayed “commendable spirit of service at our hospitals, across Jio offices, Reliance Retail stores, PPE manufacturing facilities, at Reliance Life Sciences, and more.”

The company has also transitioned to work from home for more than 13 months, augmented its medical team and increased COVID-19 bed capacity across locations besides other critical infrastructure at its medical facilities across locations, the statement added.

The Reliance Foundation has also provided more than 55 crore meals and 67 lakh masks among the needy.

“Be rest assured, this invaluable experience over the past year is being deployed expertly at the moment as we face the current COVID wave,” it added.

Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.