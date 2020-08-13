172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|qyuki-digitals-coo-questioned-on-fake-social-media-followers-racket-5694031.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 09:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

Qyuki Digital's COO questioned on fake social media followers racket

Mumbai police had summoned the digital media company's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sagar Gokhale.

PTI

The crime branch of Mumbai Police, which is investigating a fake social media followers racket, on August 12 recorded the statement of a top official of Qyuki Digital Pvt Ltd.

The police had summoned the digital media company's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sagar Gokhale.

Gokhale reached the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) office around 12 pm and his statement was recorded for several hours, an official said.

Close

He was asked to come again on August 13.

According to sources, Gokhale's name came up during the questioning of rapper Badshah.

The racket allegedly created fake social media profiles and sold bogus 'followers' to celebrities, artists and social media 'influencers'.
First Published on Aug 13, 2020 09:34 am

tags #Business #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.