Qyuki Digital's COO questioned on fake social media followers racket

The crime branch of Mumbai Police, which is investigating a fake social media followers racket, on August 12 recorded the statement of a top official of Qyuki Digital Pvt Ltd.

The police had summoned the digital media company's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sagar Gokhale.

Gokhale reached the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) office around 12 pm and his statement was recorded for several hours, an official said.

He was asked to come again on August 13.

According to sources, Gokhale's name came up during the questioning of rapper Badshah.

The racket allegedly created fake social media profiles and sold bogus 'followers' to celebrities, artists and social media 'influencers'.