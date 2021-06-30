MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Quizizz raises $31.5 million in funding round led by Tiger Global

The Bengaluru-based company will use the capital to expand its teams in India and the United States and to invest in partnerships to fuel international expansion.

Moneycontrol News
June 30, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST
Quizizz has so far raised $47 million from investors (Representative image)

Quizizz has so far raised $47 million from investors (Representative image)

Student engagement platform Quizizz has raised $31.5 million (around Rs 206 crore) in a Series B financing round led by Tiger Global.

Existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, GSV Ventures and Eight Roads Ventures participated in the funding round, TechCrunch reported. Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang has become one of the new investors in Quizizz after participating in this funding round.

Bengaluru-based Quizizz will use the capital to expand its teams in India and the United States, and to invest in partnerships to fuel international expansion.

Quizizz has so far raised $47 million from investors, TechCrunch reported.

In March, the edtech startup had raised $12.5 million in a Series funding round led by Eight Roads Ventures. GSV Ventures, Rocketship VC and existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Prime Venture Partners had also participated in the financing.

Close

The company began offering paid subscriptions in late 2020, and is profitable.

Ankit Gupta and Deepak Cheenath founded Quizizz in 2015. The platform helps teachers find and create gamified quizzes, interactive lessons and engaging study material.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business
first published: Jun 30, 2021 08:40 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.