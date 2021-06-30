Quizizz raises $31.5 million in funding round led by Tiger Global

Quizizz has so far raised $47 million from investors (Representative image)

Student engagement platform Quizizz has raised $31.5 million (around Rs 206 crore) in a Series B financing round led by Tiger Global.

Existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, GSV Ventures and Eight Roads Ventures participated in the funding round, TechCrunch reported. Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang has become one of the new investors in Quizizz after participating in this funding round.

Bengaluru-based Quizizz will use the capital to expand its teams in India and the United States, and to invest in partnerships to fuel international expansion.

Quizizz has so far raised $47 million from investors, TechCrunch reported.

In March, the edtech startup had raised $12.5 million in a Series funding round led by Eight Roads Ventures. GSV Ventures, Rocketship VC and existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Prime Venture Partners had also participated in the financing.

The company began offering paid subscriptions in late 2020, and is profitable.

Ankit Gupta and Deepak Cheenath founded Quizizz in 2015. The platform helps teachers find and create gamified quizzes, interactive lessons and engaging study material.