Quick Take | CSB Bank’s love for gold loans signals a cautious shift

A quick look at the latest loan portfolio mix of CSB Bank shows an interesting pattern. At the end of June quarter, the bank has about 32 percent of its total loan book tied to gold loans, or Rs 3,849 crore. This portfolio has sharply gone up by 28 percent over the year from Rs 3,004 crore in the year-ago period.

With one-third of the loan book in gold loans, CSB Bank has indicated a clear shift in its business in a tough market. Gold loans are safer retail loans, backed by a collateral that never fails. With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) relaxing the loan-to-value ratio of these loans, the product has turned even more attractive for banks.

COVID-19 has caused major income losses across customer segments, impacting their cash flows and repayment ability. Gold loans are a convenient bet in such a scenario. That’s why demand for gold loans jumps in an economic crisis.

The southern bank has no problems to grow the gold book further. In a recent interview to the Economic Times, CSB Bank's Managing Director CV Rajendran has said the bank sees an opportunity here.

“We don’t see any trouble in gold loans, the RBI has now created a level playing field among banks and NBFCs in that segment,” he said. “We have been in this business for 100 years. We saw a 30 percent fall in gold loan prices in 2014, but on Rs 3,000 crore book we lost only Rs 60 lakh,” Rajendran said.

What about other loan segments? The second biggest loan portfolio of CSB Bank is corporate loans. The portfolio contributes 26.5 percent to the overall book. It has grown 11 percent over the year, followed by the SME book (19 percent), which remained nearly stagnant over the year in terms of growth. Retail loan portfolio has shrunk to 9.4 percent of the book in the June quarter compared with 11.4 percent a year ago.

CSB Bank’s major bet at this stage is gold loans, which augurs well for a small bank like this in an uncertain market scenario. Overreliance on wholesale book has proved costly to smaller banks.

That said, the impact of COVID-19 is clearly visible on its books with about 18 percent of its total loan book under moratorium as on June 30. Of this, majority is retail loans, followed by wholesale loans and SMEs. The bank has made an extra COVID-19 related provision of Rs 42.6 crore in the June quarter.

Asset quality scenario has improved with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 3.51 percent as on June 30 compared with 3.54 percent as on March 31. The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) improved to 18.93 percent as on June 30 from 16.88 percent as on June 30, 2019.

CSB Bank, backed by Fairfax, is in the process of rebooting its business. It has recently got Pralay Mondal to join as its retail banking head and hopes to rebuild its retail book growth with change in leadership and business focus.