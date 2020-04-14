App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 09:52 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Quick-hit streaming service Quibi reports 1.7 million downloads in first week

The service is a gamble by Hollywood that it can carve out another category in the crowded streaming video landscape.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

About 1.7 million people downloaded the new entertainment streaming app Quibi during its first week on the market, Chief Executive Meg Whitman told CNBC television on Monday.

Quibi, which offers movies, reality shows and news in episodes of 10 minutes or less, launched on April 6 in the United States and Canada with a 90-day free-trial. The service is a gamble by Hollywood that it can carve out another category in the crowded streaming video landscape.

The initial downloads exceeded the company's expectations, Whitman said. The mobile-only service had been promoted for on-the-go viewing for times such as commutes or waiting in line. Quibi executives decided to forge ahead with the launch even though people were sheltering at home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Close

"It turns out people have in-between moments at home," Whitman said. "We don't actually think it hurt us."

related news

She also said 80% of people who started a show watched it through the first episode. Quibi features a large roster of A-list talent including LeBron James, Liam Hemsworth, Chance the Rapper and Reese Witherspoon. It was founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg and is backed by $1.8 billion from Hollywood studios and other investors.

After the free trial, it will cost $5 a month with ads, or $8 a month without them. Some T-Mobile customers can get Quibi free for a year.

Some users have complained that they could not watch Quibi programming on their televisions. Whitman said Quibi's engineering team was developing a feature to let users stream the Quibi app from their phones to their TVs.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 09:47 am

tags #Canada #Quibi #streaming service #United States

most popular

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

This Radhakishan Damani-owned stock might be down but not out; experts suggest buy on dips

This Radhakishan Damani-owned stock might be down but not out; experts suggest buy on dips

New income tax regime vs old: Here's why you have to make that choice now

New income tax regime vs old: Here's why you have to make that choice now

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.