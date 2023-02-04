Quess Corp Q3 consolidated PAT down 3.25% at Rs 85.63 crore

Quess Corp: Quess Corp withdraws scheme of amalgamation of Allsec Technologies. The company said due to changed market scenario, the board has decided to withdraw the proposal of the scheme of amalgamation of Allsec Technologies with the company. The board has appointed Kamal Pal Hoda as the Group Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from January 10, 2023 in place of N Ravi Vishwanath.

Business services provider Quess Corp has reported a 3.25 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 85.63 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company’s PAT stood at Rs 88.51 crore during the corresponding period of 2021-22, Quess Corp said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations of the company grew by 21.18 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 4,465.55 crore compared to Rs 3,684.98 crore in the same period of the last financial year.

”We are pleased to report revenue growth. Our EBITDA grew by 8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) with sales growth, operating efficiencies and SG&A (selling, general and administrative expenses) cost reductions being its key drivers.

”We are making good progress with our internal plans of cost reduction and the overall growth of our profitability," Quess Corp ED and Group CEO Guruprasad Srinivasan added. Shares of the company on Friday closed at Rs 366.75 apiece, down 0.72 per cent on BSE.