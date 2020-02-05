Quess Corp is India’s largest private sector employer: Report

Bengaluru-based Quess Corp is India's largest private sector employer, according to a report by The Times of India.

The staffing solutions company has 3.85 lakh employees on its roster of employees and associates, as per the latest quarterly filing viewed by the paper.

With 4.46 lakh employees in India and overseas offices, Tata Consultancy Services still remains the largest employer. In India, the software major has about 3.6 lakh staff, the report said.

Quess Corp’s staff has been growing 38 percent annually since 2016, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

A TCS spokesperson declined to comment when approached by The Times of India.

Quess Corp has a staff of around 5,000 in overseas offices such as Singapore, the report added.

“There are many countries which have a population smaller than the number of employees we have. The scale of our impact on the Indian job market is not well-known, especially the role we play in formalizing the job economy,” said Quess Corp's Group CEO Suraj Moraje, as quoted by the publication.

Quess Corp has over 2,000 clients, including Samsung, Amazon, Vodafone India and Bajaj Finance, the report said.

At Quess Corp, 70 percent of the workforce earns an average of Rs 12,000-40,000, Moraje added. Out of this number, 75 percent are in the 21-35 age group.

He did not provide any numbers on attrition but said the company interviewed over 1 million (10 lakh) people a year.