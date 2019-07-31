Quantum Securities says risk reward favourable particularly in good quality stocks

The market is all about risk and reward for investors and the risk-reward is right now favourable particularly in good quality stocks, said Sanjay Dutt, director of Quantum Securities, in an interview to CNBC-TV18. “It’s a hope trade we all been doing for the last few weeks but the market is all about risk and award as far as the investor is concerned,” he said.

Dutt said the brokerage is positive on stocks like Hind Sanitaryware, Jindal Stainless and Karur Vysya Bank.

He added that Quantum Securities has been negative on auto shares for the last one to two years for structural reasons. According to him, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki and HeroMoto Corp are time tested institutions.