Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 10:46 PM IST

Quantum Securities says risk reward favourable particularly in good quality stocks

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

The market is all about risk and reward for investors and the risk-reward is right now favourable particularly in good quality stocks, said Sanjay Dutt, director of Quantum Securities, in an interview to CNBC-TV18. “It’s a hope trade we all been doing for the last few weeks but the market is all about risk and award as far as the investor is concerned,” he said.

Dutt said the brokerage is positive on stocks like Hind Sanitaryware, Jindal Stainless and Karur Vysya Bank.

He added that Quantum Securities has been negative on auto shares for the last one to two years for structural reasons. According to him, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki and HeroMoto Corp are time tested institutions.

Close
Speaking about banks, Dutt said, “The problem that we are facing with banks right now is that bank managements particularly, in all public sector banks, are focused on managing slippages, NPAs than doing additional business.”Source: CNBC-TV 18

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 03:42 pm

#Business #India #video

