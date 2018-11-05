App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 04:21 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Quantum Securities says good time to add stocks; banks looking attractive again

Dutt said earnings season was not as good as one expected it to be and he would be out with his shopping list

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

CNBC-TV18

Quantum Securities on Monday said it's the best time to add stocks and added that banks are looking attractive again.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sanjay Dutt, director, said the froth and over-optimism in the market have got corrected, "So, the next year looks better. But as always one needs to be careful where one is putting their money in."

Dutt said earnings season was not as good as one expected it to be and he would be out with his shopping list, but he cautioned that one must remember that we have an election event coming next year.

related news

Talking on the banking space, he said banking discipline and the way of doing banking in the country is going to change dramatically going forward, "So not only private banks, but good quality public sector banks are all also looking attractive."

With regards to IT, Dutt said it would be better to stick with largecap IT names

Talking about debt issues, he said at the grass route level every individual or bank has recognised this problem, "Moreover, the government is on top of it and the RBI is doing a great job. So the worst could be over."

"One can also look at good quality industrial names from an 18-24 months perspective. They may go down 5-10 percent but risk reward in their favour," he added.
First Published on Nov 5, 2018 04:16 pm

tags #Business #MARKET OUTLOOK #video

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.