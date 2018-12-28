Quantum Securities' Sanjay Dutt believes 2019 will be the year for emerging markets

CNBC-TV18

Sanjay Dutt, director at Quantum Securities, has more than on decade of stock brokering experience on the BSE and NSE. He has practiced as an Independent Accountant (CA) and is a Fellow Chartered Accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Dutt is an alumnus of The Doon School and has done Management Education Programme from IIM Ahmedabad in 1992.

He believes that 2019 is going to be the year for emerging markets and for India, fundamental reforms have fallen in place. On the banking sector, Dutt said PSU banks may start seeing better lending practices and recovery in non-performing assets (NPAs) and reforms in state-run banks are missing despite capitalising them.

Edited excerpts

Q: What is your sense, are we over staying to welcome the bulls or do you think we are on the start of genuinely some big growth period?

For the last few weeks, I am clear that we are going to move along with the emerging markets in 2019.

My very well researched and considered view is that 2019 is going to be the year of the emerging markets and more so.

Taking India, if we look at how dynamics have played out, we have had huge outflows in 2018, close to in the range of about $40 million or nearby is what domestic liquidity and domestic investment savings have supported the market.

We haven't followed off the cliff, with such massive outflows. Now in 2019, we are going to get some more inflows, which are reasonably sure in the emerging markets as the way mature markets now are more or less plateaued out and are having their own problems of slow down and various other trade war issues etc. We being a more internal market in terms of having very strong domestic growth itself and not dependent on exports or the international markets, would be a natural choice for investors worldwide to deploy money.

I think overriding reason why I think India is poised for a very good year or two ahead is some of the fundamental reforms that are falling in place. Forget the fiscal deficit has become 117 percent or what it was etc. that is all this 3-6-12 months’ kind of an adjustment. But as an investor, if you look back some of the structural changes that have been done starting from the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government and carried forward by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government whether it's oil pricing, subsidy issues and pricing, now no one blinks an eye when fuel prices change every day versus earlier. The Goods and Services Tax (GST), Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and non-performing assets (NPAs) are more or less absorbed and dealt with. I am not saying they have all been sorted out, but they have been absorbed and dealt in balance sheets, corporates have tightened themselves and I am very confident that the next two to three years are the year for the equity investors.

More importantly, if you look at anecdotal sentiment, today is worse going into the New Year what has probably been in the last 5-10 years. After 2008-2010, this has been the worse December, where the sentiment going into the New Year, so we are kind of well positioned to deploy our money at this point of time.

Yes, we are seeing volatility as Dow and other things will be out in the next few weeks or a month or two. We are on tract for fundamental shaping up better, earnings shaping up better, so a mix of this is going to give us a very good investment horizon for the next two to three years to deploy money.

Q: I think the only argument to that is the fact that consumption growth was expected to be the main driver for this market in the last two years and now we have seen a genuine slowdown there. If you talk about autos, we hear that dealer inventory levels are as high as 12-13 weeks right now and there is definitely a talk of some slowdown especially in rural, etc. How would you deal with that piece?

I agree with you and I think there is no one better than you who looks at this sector and really has the pulse of this, particularly in auto, hearing and understanding the analysis. However, I think what we are seeing is a short term phenomena and we are seeing this in pockets, where we are having problems. We were bound to have these as we could not have month-on-month numbers going on for three to five years. We could not have Eicher Motors or Maruti or something just carrying on at that breakneck speed. We needed a pause and whether that pause came in, since liquidity tightened or consumer sentiment came negative in the last few months or because of internal political and other dynamics that we had here. That was mainly led by some liquidity issues, some fear that the economy and actually on ground economy having going slowed down in the last year or two, we have seen the numbers wherever you say it was because of the long tail of the GST impact or demonetisation impact but like I said most of that has been absorbed now.