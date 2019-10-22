Classroom | Quantitative metrics to look for — ratios (Equity: Part 15)

Part 15 of the Classroom looks at the important ratios that investors must calculate and compare before making their investment decisions.

Asset turnover ratio

Asset t/o ratio is a measure of the productivity of the assets, and is calculated by dividing sales by assets. It tells you much revenue is generated from the said assets. Higher the ratio, better the productivity.

If we compare two companies whose asset base is same, the company that has been able to generate higher sales on the same asset base is more efficient user of the asset. Please note that this ratio cannot be used to compare two companies across different industries as the asset turn over ratio will be completely different for different industries.

In a hospital that's reached its capacity, for example, you cannot add beds overnight. You will need to add a wing and buy all the required equipment and furniture for it and even hire additional people. But in a branded tea business, expanding to a new region may not require much fixed investments to be made.

Return on capital employed

RoCE is the ratio of income generated to capital. Here the income/earnings considered is the EBIT (earnings before interest and tax). Capital employed is the total amount of capital. It is the sum of shareholders' equity and debt liabilities. For two companies with the same capital base, higher the income, better is the company. Not only that this ratio can be used to compare two companies, it is also useful to compare company’s return on capital and its cost of capital. Needless to mention that the return should be higher than the cost for a successful business. One way to look at this is how much return can you generate by putting your money in a bank FD. A company should earn more than this, at least in the long run, to justify the risk involved.

Return on equity (ROE):

It is a ratio relating net profit (net income) to shareholders' equity. Here the equity refers to share capital plus reserves and surplus. The formula is:{Profit after tax/(Total equity + Total equity at the end of previous year)/2} multiplied by 100. It is therefore a profitability ratio that measures the ability of a firm to generate profits from its shareholders investments in the company.

For shareholders, what matters is the return that they earn on their investment. A company that delivers consistent and high return on equity creates value for its shareholders. The net worth is the shareholders' contribution to a company's capital requirement and RoE shows how much return the company generated for shareholders.

Return on assets (ROA):

is a profitability ratio which indicates the net profit (net income) generated on total assets. It is computed by dividing net income by average total assets. The formula is: (Profit after tax/Average Total assets) multiplied by 100. It is an indicator of how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. ROA gives a manager, investor, or analyst an idea as to how efficient a company's management is at using its assets to generate earnings.

Mix of capital:

In addition to the capital invested, the type of capital (debt, equity) also maters. The composition will be different for different industries. Typically, high gestation businesses such as infrastructure have a higher debt to equity ratio. That means, they have more debt than equity. Still, debt component should not be so high that most of the profit generated goes towards paying interest.

Book value per share (BVPS):

It is the net asset value per equity share. Book value per share represents the amount of money available for distribution to shareholders in the theoretical case of a company being liquidated. Investors use book value per share to ascertain whether a stock's price is overvalued or undervalued. If a company’s BVPS is higher than the current stock price, then the stock is perceived as undervalued. Conversely, if a BVPS is lower than the current stock price, then the stock may be considered overvalued. Investors in banks use book value as a more accurate determinant of valuations of the stock.

Debt is not bad, equity is not free:

Even if the business is generating enough cash, a certain minimum debt should always form part of capital. Some managements prefer to run their businesses with zero debt, saying they are not comfortable with idea of borrowing. This is wrong thinking based on the assumption that equity is free. In fact, equity has a higher cost as the business is supposed to give risk capital contributors (shareholders) a return greater than the cost of debt. After all, an equity investor expects to be compensated for the risk he is willing to shoulder.

Also, interest costs are deducted before calculating the taxable income, equity costs are not. Debt has a fixed term and can be pre-paid, equity cannot be. A company could buy back shares and reduce its equity capital, but investors should be willing to return their shares.

Even worse are those companies with zero debt and which do not distribute cash to its shareholders. This brings the overall return on capital down as the surplus cash generally remains invested in debt instruments giving prevailing rates of interest which are far lower than the ideal return that should be generated by successful businesses.

For example, if the cost of debt is nine percent, then adding an equity risk of five percent, and the expectation of return on equity works out to 14 percent. Anything lower than this and equity shareholders will feel their investments have not yielded a good return.