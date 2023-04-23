 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Karnataka transport department announces fare structure for Quadricycles in Bengaluru

Christin Mathew Philip
Apr 23, 2023 / 09:14 PM IST

Driver unions have welcomed the move since there are over 1,000 quadricycles in Bengaluru and running them at regular auto fares has been a struggle.

Quadricycle

The Karnataka transport department has announced the fare structure for quadricycles operating in Bengaluru, nearly four years after they were first introduced in the city.

The minimum fare for quadricycles, such as the Bajaj Qute, will be INR 60 for the first 4 km, with an additional charge of INR 16 for every extra km. Drivers of these vehicles had been requesting a separate fare structure since the costs of operating quadricycles are higher than those of auto-rickshaws.

In 2019, Uber, in collaboration with Bajaj Auto, launched quadricycles on its UberXS platform, pricing them between auto-rickshaws and the base category of cabs.

However, drivers outside of the Uber platform had to operate at auto-rickshaw fares of INR 30 for the first 2 km and INR 15 per additional km, which made it challenging for them to operate profitably.