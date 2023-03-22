QS World University Rankings by Subject: IIT Bombay ranks first in India in Engineering and Technology 

IIT Bombay has been ranked first in India and 47th globally in Engineering and Technology with an overall score of 80.4 out of 100 in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject for 2023.

The institute has been ranked in 4 out of 5 broad subject areas, which include Engineering & Technology, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences and Management, and Arts and Humanities. Overall, the Institution improved its 2022 performance by 18 places, IIT Bombay said in a statement.

IIT-B has been ranked (51-100) for Art and Design, 66th for Computer Science & Information Technology, 51-100 for Civil & Structural Engineering, 77th for Chemical Engineering, 54th for Electrical & Electronics Engineering, 68th for Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering, and 37 for Minerals & Mining.

Parameter-wise, in Academic Reputation, IIT Bombay’s best performance is in Mathematics, in which it scores 78.6; in Employer Reputation, the Institute’s best performance is in Engineering – Mineral & Mining where it earned a score of 88.1; In Citations per Paper, IIT Bombay’s best performance is in Engineering – Mineral and Mining, earning a highest-score 88.8.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject identify the world's strongest universities in 54 individual subject areas. IIT Bombay’s best performance is in Engineering -Mineral and Mining this year.

Moneycontrol News