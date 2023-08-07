QIA likely to have picked up shares worth $500 million in Adani Green

QIA's potential investment in the billionaire Gautam Adani-owned firm comes at a time when the group is coming out of the impact caused by US-based Hindenburg Research.

Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) likely picked up shares worth $500 million in India's Adani Green Energy via block deals on August 7, ET Now reported, citing sources.

Over 1.1 million shares of the Adani Group-owned renewable power producer changed hands in 14 block deals as of 2 pm IST, as per data from Refinitiv, in a price range of Rs 882-954 per share.

QIA's potential investment in the billionaire Gautam Adani-owned firm comes at a time when the group is coming out of the impact caused by US-based Hindenburg Research said it held short positions in the conglomerate in January.

The short seller's report battered investor confidence and wiped out nearly $147 billion from Adani companies' market value.

Shares of its group companies have rebounded but are still down around $100 billion in value.

QIA and Adani Green did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Shares of Adani Green fell as much as 12.59 percent earlier on August 7, but have trimmed most of their losses. The stock was trading down 3.3 percent, as of 2:30 p.m IST.