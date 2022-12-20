QCI chairman Jaxay Shah appointed on ONDC's board

Quality Council of India (QCI) Chairman Jaxay Shah has been appointed to the board of Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

ONDC is an initiative of the commerce and industry ministry to offer small retailers an opportunity to provide their services and goods to buyers across the country through an e-commerce system, where buyers will be able to purchase the products, which are sold on any platform.

"Shah has been appointed to represent QCI on the board of ONDC as (Promoter) Director," QCI said in a statement.

Shah is also the Managing Director of Ahmedabad-based real estate firm Savvy Infrastructure.

Shah said: "Through this initiative, we envision empowering small merchants, local businesses, and consumers up to the last mile by breaking silos and promoting access and innovation like never before".