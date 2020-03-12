App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 12:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Qatar's Black Cat Engineering ties up with TCS for digital transformation

"Tata Consultancy Services...has been selected by BCEC..as the strategic partner to drive the latter's digital transformation and co-innovation strategy," TCS said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
2| Tata Consultancy Services: Rs 8.26 trillion
2| Tata Consultancy Services: Rs 8.26 trillion
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT firm TCS on March 12 said it has partnered with Qatar-based Black Cat Engineering & Construction (BCEC) to provide digital solutions and innovation strategy.

"Tata Consultancy Services...has been selected by BCEC..as the strategic partner to drive the latter's digital transformation and co-innovation strategy," TCS said in a BSE filing.

As part of the tie-up, TCS is enabling BCEC to reimagine its end-to-end business processes from tendering to construction, incorporating EPC industry's best practices, to design and implement multifunctional and multiservice solution on Oracle Cloud ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning).

Close

The seamless enterprise-wide system integrates multiple disparate business functions and eliminates data duplication and redundancy.

related news

"We...will bring our technology expertise, industry experience, proprietary solutions, and innovation ecosystem to make BCEC an industry benchmark," TCS Qatar Country Head Devashis Goswami said.

BCEC is Qatar's largest EPC and maintenance contractor for the upstream oil and gas industry.

TCS stock was trading at Rs 1,824.80, down 6.64 percent, on the BSE.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 12:45 pm

tags #Black Cat Engineering #Business #Companies #Digital transformation #Qatar #TCS

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.