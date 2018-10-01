App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 11:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Qatar's beIN demands $1 bn compensation for Saudi 'piracy'

It is the latest escalation in a long-running dispute over illegal broadcasts fuelled by a bitter and ongoing diplomatic crisis between Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Qatari pay-TV provider beIN launched a $1-billion compensation claim against Saudi broadcasters it accuses of "flagrantly breaching international law" by illegally showing hundreds of live sports programmes.

At the same time the state of Qatar also launched an action at the World Trade Organization in Geneva, accusing the kingdom of violating intellectual property rights.

Both moves were announced in statements from the Doha-based sports broadcasting giant and Qatar's ministry of economy and commerce, though it is unclear yet where the compensation claim will be heard.

It is the latest escalation in a long-running dispute over illegal broadcasts fuelled by a bitter and ongoing diplomatic crisis between Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Qatar has accused pirates in Saudi Arabia of industrial-scale piracy of its sports broadcasts, including this summer's football World Cup, through one such channel called beoutQ illegally transmitting its broadcasts.

Riyadh denies the claim and says it has nothing to do with beoutQ.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 11:14 pm

tags #Business #World News

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.