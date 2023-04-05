 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
QatarEnergy to acquire 25% stake in major Iraqi gas project

Associated Press
Apr 05, 2023 / 06:02 PM IST

The Gas Growth Integrated Project, launched by French oil giant Total in 2021, aims to develop facilities to recover natural gas from several oil fields in southern Iraq.

QatarEnergy, the Gulf country's state-run petroleum firm, said Wednesday it has agreed to buy a 25% stake in a massive gas project in Iraq, marking the rare entry of a major producer into a market that Western firms have pulled back from in recent years.

The Gas Growth Integrated Project, launched by French oil giant Total in 2021, aims to develop facilities to recover natural gas from several oil fields in southern Iraq. That's where it is currently being flared  when the natural gas released through oil production is burned and released into the atmosphere. The project also aims to treat seawater for injection into oil reservoirs to boost production.

Total maintains a 45% share of the project, while Iraq's Basra Oil Company owns 30%. QatarEnergies said the total investment in the project would be around $10 billion.

We are pleased to be part of this significant development, which is important for Iraqs energy sector, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs and head of QatarEnergy, said in a statement.