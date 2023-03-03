 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Qatar Development Bank to lead Qatar-India Trade Mission 2023

PTI
Mar 03, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST

In order to further strengthen the commerce, trade and business relationship between Qatar and India, Qatar Development Bank (QDB) will be organising the Qatar-India Trade Mission 2023, from 15-16 March at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, with support from both countries, governments.

The two-day event aims to create new, solid, and effective business relationships between Qatari and Indian companies.

Qatar and India enjoy long-standing, cultural, business and trade relations. In recent years trade between the two nations has soared to cross USD 15 Billion. The Qatar-India Trade Mission 2023 will serve importers, wholesalers, distributors, and enterprises operating in various products and services sectors. The event will focus on raising awareness of the manufacturing and service capabilities in Qatar, in addition to opening new horizons for Indian companies to partner with leading manufacturers and service providers in Qatar.

Leading exporters from Qatar, representing the manufacturing and services sectors, will be present at the event. The key manufacturing sectors include aluminium alloys, aluminium profiles and structures, base oils, copper wires, semi-treated wax, medical devices, syringes, valves and wellheads. Key service sectors include waste management, healthcare, event solutions, educational technology, fintech solutions, F&B services, health tech solutions and ride hailing applications.