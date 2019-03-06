App
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 06:32 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Qatar Airways to report full year loss: CEO Akbar al-Baker

Qatar Airways will report a full year loss because of higher fuel costs and unfavourable currency exchange rates, its chief executive said on March 6.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
"We announced a loss last year and we will announce another loss this year but it doesn't mean that Qatar Airways is not going to expand or invest," Akbar al-Baker said in Berlin.
