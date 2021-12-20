Qatar Airways moves London court against Airbus over 'surface flaws' in A350 aircraft

Airbus has accused Qatar Airways of misrepresenting the problem as a safety issue (Representative image/Reuters)

Qatar Airways, counted among world's top carriers, on December 20 moved a court in London to seek action against European planemaker Airbus over the "surface" flaws in its premier long-haul jet A350 delivered to the airline.

"Qatar Airways has today issued legal proceedings against Airbus in the Technology and Construction division of the High Court in London," a statement issued by the carrier confirmed.

The development comes days after the row between Qatar Airways and Airbus escalated, with the latter confirming earlier this month that it was seeking legal advice in the matter.

According to Qatar Airways, their attempts to amicably settle the dispute did not yield results.

"We have sadly failed in all our attempts to reach a constructive solution with Airbus in relation to the accelerated surface degradation condition adversely impacting the Airbus A350 aircraft," it said.

"Qatar Airways has therefore been left with no alternative but to seek a rapid resolution of this dispute via the courts," the statement added.

Qatar Airways currently has 21 A350 aircraft grounded by the condition of skin flaws on the jetliners.

"We strongly believe that Airbus must undertake a thorough investigation of this condition to conclusively establish its full root cause," the airline said.

Without a proper understanding of the root cause of the condition, it is not possible to establish whether any proposed repair solution will rectify the underlying condition, Qatar Airways added, further noting safety of its passengers and crew is its top priority.

On December 9, Airbus went public in accusing the airline of misrepresenting the problem as a safety issue and called for independent legal advice.

Airbus had noted that A350s had been declared safe to fly by European regulators despite some "surface degradation."

"The attempt by this customer to misrepresent this specific topic as an airworthiness issue represents a threat to the international protocols on safety matters," it had said.

With Reuters inputs.