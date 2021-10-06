MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Qapita raises $15 million in funding from East Ventures, others

NYCA and existing investors including Endiya Partners and MassMutual Ventures also participated in the series A round, a statement said.

PTI
October 06, 2021 / 11:26 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Equity management platform Qapita on Wednesday said it has raised $15 million (about Rs 112 crore) in funding from East Ventures (Growth Fund), Vulcan Capital and others.

NYCA and existing investors including Endiya Partners and MassMutual Ventures also participated in the series A round, a statement said.

Several existing angel investors across India, Singapore and Indonesia including Alto Partners, Partners of the Northstar Group, K3 Ventures, Mission Holdings, Anjali Bansal (Avaana Capital founder) and Sujeet Kumar (Udaan co-founder) invested in this round also participated, it added.

Qapita has previously raised $7.25 million in earlier rounds of funding.

With the proceeds from this round, Qapita plans to add more products to its platform, the statement said.

Close

Related stories

Qapita also plans to facilitate liquidity solutions via a digital marketplace enabling transactions for companies between their investors and employee stakeholders, it added.

With this latest round, Qapita will amplify its client base across Singapore, Indonesia and India, it said.

Qapita was founded in September 2019 by Ravi Ravulaparthi (CEO), Lakshman Gupta (COO) and Vamsee Mohan (CTO).

The team has grown from seven people 12 months ago to about 65 people currently across Singapore and India. Qapita plans to scale up talent across India, Indonesia and Singapore in the near future.

Qapita expects the value of private securities in this region to exceed $1-1.5 trillion (with 200-250 unicorns) in the next few years and that scalable digital solutions will be critical for such an ecosystem to thrive.

“We are in some of the fastest growing private markets in the world. It is an incredible time to build an operating system and transaction rails for private company ownership in this region," Qapita CEO and co-founder Ravi Ravulaparthi said.

This is about leveraging tech to enhance transparency, access, efficiency and liquidity in private markets, he added.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Qapita
first published: Oct 6, 2021 11:25 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.