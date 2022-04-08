Qantas launches its first direct flight on Sydney-Bengaluru route, to partner with IndiGo

Australia's national airline Qantas will operate from September 14 four weekly non-stop return flights between Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport and Sydney's Kingsford Smith International Airport. It is finalising a codeshare partnership with IndiGo to make travel between India and Australia easier.

Flights between Sydney and Bengaluru will go on sale on April 8, with return tickets starting at Rs 78,380.

Qantas is finalising a codeshare partnership with IndiGo, according to the Australian airlines notification.

Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said, "We are pleased to announce our proposed codeshare partnership with Australia’s flag carrier, Qantas Airways under Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement. Once finalised, this new partnership will enable the Qantas customers to fly to more than 50 unique cities on IndiGo via Bengaluru, Delhi, and Singapore with the access of 41, 33, and 6 destinations per station respectively.”

These are the first direct flights between Australia and southern India by any airline, cutting almost three hours off the current fastest trip between Bengaluru and Sydney.

Qantas will continue to operate up to five flights a week between Melbourne and Delhi, making it the only airline offering direct flights between both northern and southern India and Australia.

Travellers are also set to benefit from improved one-stop access to Sydney from more than 50 Indian cities, as part of a proposed codeshare agreement between Qantas and IndiGo. Once finalised, customers will have more convenient access from not only the major Indian cities, but many popular regional cities.

Customers who join the Qantas Frequent Flyer programme will be able to earn and redeem points on connecting IndiGo flights (QF code only) as part of the proposed agreement, and IndiGo will recognise Qantas Frequent Flyer benefits such as priority check-in, additional baggage allowance, and priority baggage for tiered members (Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Platinum One).

Customers flying with Qantas on IndiGo will get the same baggage allowance for the duration of their trip, as well as complementary food and beverages.

Jetstar customers will be able to book connecting flights on IndiGo services through its Jetstar Connect platform on jetstar.com beginning in late April.

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said demand for direct flights between Australia and India had grown steadily since both countries reopened their borders.

“For the first time southern India will have a direct connection to Australia, which will make travel between the two countries more convenient and much faster for customers. The signing of the Australia-India free trade agreement will also drive travel demand as trade and investment links expand between Australia and India’s population of more than one billion people," said Alan Joyce.

“Our new direct flights from Bengaluru to Sydney, combined with the proposed codeshare with IndiGo, have the potential to reshape the way many people travel between Australia and India,” Alan Joyce also said.