Q3FY22 result preview: Will tech giants Infosys, TCS and Wipro sustain growth momentum?

IT majors will kick off the December quarter earnings season this week, with tech giants – Infosys, TCS and Wipro – set to report their Q3 numbers on January 12. Street expects it to be another strong quarter of growth for Indian IT players, after a super strong performance in Q2FY22. Watch the video for a detailed preview.

