MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Q3 profit plummets at Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway on lower investment gains

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. reported $10.3 billion net income, or $6,882 per Class A share, in the third quarter. A year ago, it reported $30.1 billion, or $18,994 per Class A share, when it recorded a $24.8 billion paper gain on its investments.

Associated Press
November 06, 2021 / 08:59 PM IST
File image of Warren Buffett (Image: Reuters)

File image of Warren Buffett (Image: Reuters)

Warren Buffett's company reported a third-quarter profit that was roughly one-third the amount of last year's because of much smaller paper gains on the value of its investments, but most of its businesses continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. reported $10.3 billion net income, or $6,882 per Class A share, in the third quarter. A year ago, it reported $30.1 billion, or $18,994 per Class A share, when it recorded a $24.8 billion paper gain on its investments. This year, Berkshire recorded only a $3.8 billion paper gain on its investments.

Buffett has long said Berkshires operating earnings offer a better view of quarterly performance because they exclude investments and derivatives, which can vary widely. By that measure, Berkshires operating earnings grew by 18% to $6.47 billion, or $4,330.60 per Class A share, up from $5.48 billion, or $3,452.45 per Class A share, last year.

The four analysts surveyed by FactSet expected Berkshire to report operating earnings of $4,536.17 per Class A share.

Most of Berkshire's eclectic assortment of more than 90 businesses which includes BNSF railroad, several major utilities, a number of manufacturers as well as furniture, jewelry and chocolate businesses reported improved earnings this year.

Close

Related stories

But its insurance businesses recoded a $784 million loss in the third quarter because of $1.7 billion in claims related to catastrophes including Hurricane Ida.

Berkshire's cash crept up to $149.2 billion during the quarter even though Buffett used $7.6 billion to repurchase the company's shares. Buffett has struggled to find major acquisitions for the company in the past several years, so cash has continued to pile up.
Associated Press
Tags: #Berkshire Hathaway #business news #Warren Buffett
first published: Nov 6, 2021 08:59 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.