Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Q3 FY20 advance corporate tax collection slips 5.2%, income tax cuts uncertain: Report

All of this is bad news for individual taxpayers as the government would now be hard pressed to change personal income tax rates

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Advance tax collection from corporates fell 5.2 percent to Rs 73,000 crore for Q3 FY20 compared to Rs 77,000 crore in the same period last fiscal due to the economic slowdown and reduction in corporate tax rates, Business Standard reports.

Personal income tax crept up marginally to Rs 33,000 crore against Rs 24,000 crore in the same period. Cumulative advance tax collection till Q3 FY20 stood at Rs 2.51 lakh crore as against Rs 7.96 lakh crore year-on-year.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Direct tax collection, net of refunds, for this fiscal grew a mere 0.7 percent till December. The target is Rs 13.35 lakh crore. Refunds increased 26.6 percent compared to the same period last year.

“Gross direct tax collection till Q3 FY20 touched Rs 8.34 lakh crore against Rs 7.96 lakh crore in the same period last year. Net tax collection stood at Rs 6.57 lakh crore as compared to Rs 6.7 lakh crore YoY,” the paper quoted a source as saying.

All of this is bad news for individual taxpayers as the government would now be hard pressed to change personal income tax rates, especially if it wants to make up the steep fiscal deficit, which has been surpassed by 2.4 percent till October itself, the paper noted.

While 'concrete analysis' of the slowdown is not done yet, the tax stimulus package played 'a significant role', the source added.

First Published on Dec 18, 2019 11:01 am

tags #advance tax #Business #Companies #corporate tax #economic slowdown #Economy #Income Tax #India #Q4 #tax rate cut

