Q2FY20 preview: Media to report muted ad revenue growth; PVR top pick

Broking houses are expecting muted ad revenue growth for the media companies in the quarter ended September due to sluggish ad environment and new tariff regime.

However, subscription revenue is likely to remain strong for leading the players in the media industry.

The cutback in ad spends by key sectors such as consumer goods and auto is likely to impact Q2FY20 ad revenue of print players.

"Zee Entertainment and Sun TV to report muted ad growth of 5 percent and 3 percent YoY, respectively in Q2FY20E, while Zee is expected to outperform with subscription revenue growth of 35 percent, YoY and Sun TV with 24 percent YoY, said Elara Capital.

It expect radio revenue growth of 3 percent YoY for Entertainment Network within the radio segment, while Music Broadcast is likely to post a dip by 13 percent YoY.

Shemaroo Entertainment to report overall revenue growth of 16.3 percent YoY, led by outperformance in the digital media segment, added Elara Capital.

The corporate tax rate cut is likely to benefit PVR, Zee entertainment, Sun TV and print players and remain watchful of TV broadcasters due to any potential changes in the new tariff regime and the current ad slowdown, said Edelweiss Securities.

Edelweiss expect PVR and Inox Leisure to report box office collection revenue growth of 27 percent and 44 percent, YoY, respectively, led by Bollywood and Hollywood content.

Broking houses expect moderate revenue growth in the radio segment on the back lower government spend.

"For Dish TV and Den Networks, the subscription revenue to grow in low-single digits owing to slow subscriber additions and competition from JioFiber and OTTs," said Edelweiss.

PVR remains the top pick in the sector as it is likely to perform well riding robust content and broad-based revenue growth, it added.