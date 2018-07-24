Q1 Preview: JSW Steel net profit to jump two times

JSW Steel, the second largest steelmaker in India, may see its consolidated net profit jump two times in the first quarter, helped by higher production and better realization.

A Reuters poll of 10 analysts estimated the company to report a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,114 crore, from Rs 626 crore a year earlier.

The company will announce its results on July 25.

The poll expects company’s consolidated revenue to increase from Rs 14,479 crore to Rs 19,502 crore in the first quarter ending June 30.

“Realisations are expected to grow 4.2 percent (Rs 1,950 a tonne) to Rs 47,775 a tonne,” said a report by brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher. Another brokerage, ICICI Direct, added that the realization is backed by “a healthy increase in domestic steel prices.”

The Sajjan Jindal-company will also benefit from a higher quarterly steel production. The steelmaker made 4.12 million tonnes of steel in the first quarter, compared to 3.91 million tonnes a year earlier.

Apart from the yearly guidance, the street will specifically look for outlook on steel price, impact of coking coal and domestic steel demand growth.

The company’s management may also speak on the bid for Monnet Ispat. Earlier this month, JSW Steel got an oral approval from the National Company Law Tribunal on its bid for Monnet Ispat, which was referred to the insolvency courts. The steelmaker has teamed up with AION Capital for the bid.

Monnet’s bankers had approved JSW Steel’s resolution plan in April.