P&W aircraft engine removal diktat to have little impact on Indian carriers: DGCA

Indigo

Aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney has issued a set of Service Instructions (SI) with the serial numbers of the engine series that need to be removed before September 15. This implies that there would be little or no impact on the capacity of Indian carriers during the ensuing high season, says Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

P&W had earlier made an announcement regarding material anomalies on the PW 1100G engines worldwide, which affects 200 engines.

The impact of this Service Instruction on the fleet of Indigo, as ascertained from them, is minimal and only two engines which are currently operational in its fleet would need to be removed from a total of 13 affected engines (11 of these are currently non-operational), DGCA said.

Also Read | Pratt & Whitney issue may lead to engine change of 5 IndiGo aircraft: Reports

RTX Corp on July 25 said at least 1,200 of the Pratt & Whitney GTF engines that power Airbus A320neo jets will need "accelerated removals and inspections."

On July 31, IndiGo said it is working closely with P&W to assess and minimise any impact on its fleet.

Also Read | P&W engine issue: IndiGo working to minimise potential impact on its fleet; Airbus says will support customers