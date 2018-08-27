App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 04:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

PVR to deploy Samsung 'Onyx' Cinema LED technology

It has been deployed at a theatre here and will be extended to another PVR property in Mumbai by November.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Cinema theatre chain PVR said today that it has tied up with Samsung to use the Korean electronics major's 'Onyx' LED technology, which brings to move goers enhanced display and sound quality experience. The technology replaces the projection-based show of movies.

"We are the first cinema exhibition chain in the country to introduce this disruptive theatre technology for Indian movie-goers," PVR Ltd Joint Managing Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli said.

He added that the technology, which requires an investment of roughly Rs 7 crore per screen, will be deployed at another PVR property in Mumbai this year. The company will gauge viewer response before taking a call on future deployments.

PVR operates the largest multiplex network in the country with 643 screens at 138 properties in 54 cities. It served over 75 million viewers last year and expects this to grow to 100 million this fiscal.

Samsung India Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business Puneet Sethi said the current deployment is among the few screens worldwide that is powered by the new-age technology.

"There are about 8-10 screens across countries like the US, Mexico, Korea... we are in discussions with other companies as well for deployments in India," he added.

Onyx Cinema LED moves away from the projection systems hitherto and delivers better picture and sound quality, he said.

The screen offers Onyx surround sound experience from JBL by Harman International and Samsung's Audio Lab.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 04:04 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #PVR

