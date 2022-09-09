English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live | Bajar Gupshup
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    PVR shareholders, creditors to meet on October 11 to consider merger with INOX

    This comes after the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on August 22 directed PVR to call a meeting.

    PTI
    September 09, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST
    PVR

    PVR

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Multiplex operator PVR has called a meeting of its shareholders and creditors on October 11 to seek their approval for the scheme of merger with rival Inox Leisure.

    This comes after the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on August 22 directed PVR to call a meeting.

    "We wish to inform you that pursuant to the order pronounced on August 22, 2022 and received on September 5, 2022, meetings of equity shareholders will be held through video conferencing or other audio visual means on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 11:30 AM," PVR informed exchanges on Thursday.

    The meeting of secured creditors of the company will be held physically at PVR's registered office in Mumbai on the same day at 3 PM, it added.

    In June this year, both PVR and Inox Leisure had said they had received clearances for their merger from bourses NSE and BSE.

    Close

    Related stories

    However, last month non-profit group CUTS filed a complaint against the proposed merger before fair trade regulator CCI, alleging that the deal will have anti-competitive effects on the film exhibition industry.

    It had requested the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to investigate the matter.

    On March 27, PVR and Inox Leisure announced the merger to create the largest multiplex chain in the country with a network of more than 1,500 screens to unlock the opportunities in tier III, IV and V cities, besides in the developed markets.

    The combined entity will be named PVR INOX Ltd with the branding of existing screens to continue as PVR and INOX.

    New cinemas opened post the merger will be branded as PVR INOX, the companies had said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #PVR
    first published: Sep 9, 2022 02:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.