MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

PVR opens QIP issue to raise Rs 800 crore

The floor price for the issue has been fixed at Rs 1,495.93 per equity share, which is 1.1 percent higher to the closing price of January 27.

Moneycontrol News
January 27, 2021 / 09:07 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Multiplex chain operator PVR launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue for subscription on January 27, following the approval from shareholders last week.

"The Fund Raise Committee of the company has approved the preliminary placement document in connection with the QIP; and authorised the opening of QIP on January 27," said PVR in its BSE filing.

The floor price for the issue has been fixed at Rs 1,495.93 per equity share, which is 1.1 percent higher to the closing price of January 27.

PVR shares gained 1.19 percent on January 27 to close at Rs 1,480.05 on the BSE.

The company said the Fund Raise Committee would consider and determine the issue price of equity shares to be issued pursuant to the QIP, including any discount on the floor price, on February 1.

Close
The Board of Directors of the company had approved the fund raising on December 18, 2020, while the shareholders by way of a special resolution passed the same through postal ballot on January 19, 2021.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #markets #PVR #PVR QIP
first published: Jan 27, 2021 09:07 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.