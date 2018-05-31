App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 03:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

PVR mulls over acquisitions; plans to raise funds via NCDs

Multiplex operator PVR is evaluating acquisition opportunities of cinema exhibition chains and plans to raise funds to carry out the transaction through issuance of non convertible debentures (NCDs) PVR, which acquired DT Cinemas in 2016, has sought shareholders' nod for raising up to Rs 1,000 crore through issuance of NCDs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Multiplex operator PVR is evaluating acquisition opportunities of cinema exhibition chains and plans to raise funds to carry out the transaction through issuance of non convertible debentures (NCDs) PVR, which acquired DT Cinemas in 2016, has sought shareholders' nod for raising up to Rs 1,000 crore through issuance of NCDs.

"For organic growth, the company is adequately funded and intends to finance bulk of its growth from internal accruals and debts.

"However, in addition to organic growth, the company is evaluating opportunities for acquisition of various other national/regional level exhibition chains for which the company may need to raise funds for the same as well as refinancing of the existing debts," PVR said in a BSE filing.

In a postal ballot notice to shareholders, PVR sought shareholders' approval for authorising the board to raise up to R 1,000 crore via NCDs from domestic as well as overseas market.

In 2016, PVR had acquired 32 screens of DT cinemas from realty major DLF for Rs 433 crore. PVR operates over 600 screens in 51 cities in India.
First Published on May 31, 2018 03:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.