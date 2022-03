business Will PVR-Inox deal be a box office hit? Decoding the stock impact & investing strategy Top multiplex players PVR and INOX on March 27 announced merger after the Board of Directors of PVR Limited and INOX Leisure Limited at their respective meetings held on March 27 approved an all-stock amalgamation of INOX with PVR. Watch this video as we discuss what it means for investor and if you should go for these stocks.