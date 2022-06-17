PVR expands in new markets, targets 120 screen additions in FY23

Overall, PVR has 858 screens at 174 properties in 75 cities in India and Sri Lanka.

Multiplex operator PVR on June 17 announced the launch of its first multiplex in Patiala, a four-screen property in which it has invested Rs 10.5 crore to Rs 100 crore, said the company's top official.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR said that the company is looking at expanding in tier II, III markets and has plans to add more screens in Punjab.

"Punjab market is becoming more lucrative and is growing strong in terms of admissions especially because of local content. Punjabi movies have gone up by 118% last year. We have two more upcoming properties in Mohali with seven screens each and one prop in Ludhiana with four screens," he added.

With the addition of four-screen property in Patiala, PVR's total screen count in Punjab stands at 63 across 12 properties and 275 screens across 62 properties in the North.

Bijli said that they have more upcoming properties across smaller markets.

"Around 30% screens come from metros and 30% are coming from Tier II cities. This year we have planned (to add) 120 screens. This includes projects in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, and then we have screen additions in Tier II cities including Nizamabad, Yamuna Nagar, Ajmer, among others."

While the coronavirus outbreak disrupted new screen launches, PVR is now looking to touch the 1,000 screen mark.

By the end of FY23, PVR expects to be close to the 1,000 screen mark and looks to reach that number by the first quarter of the next financial year. The multiplex player is also expecting to execute more screens than 120-125.

Last year, PVR had pushed its target of having 1,000 screens by a year to FY23.

In Q4 FY22, PVR added 15 screens across three properties and reported consolidated revenue, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation), and PAT (profit after tax) of Rs 579.7 crore, Rs 142.4 crore, and Rs 105.5 crore, respectively as compared to Rs 263.3 crore, Rs 25.1 crore and Rs 289.2 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.