PVR Chairman Ajay Bijli expects Inox merger to be completed this fiscal

PTI
Dec 16, 2022 / 09:16 PM IST

Leading film exhibitor PVR Ltd's Chairman Ajay Bijli on Friday said he expects the merger with Inox Leisure to be completed by the end of this fiscal.

Post merger, he said the combined entity would have 3,000 to 4,000 screens in five years.

He also said the company is quite encouraged by the response shown by the movie goers in the last nine months, supplemented by a robust pipeline of movies by the film industry.

On March 27, PVR and Inox Leisure announced their merger, which has been approved by their respective shareholders, creditors as well as leading bourses NSE and BSE.

"Yesterday, we had a hearing with NCLT and the next date has been given as January 12. It is a matter of regulatory approvals and so far it is going at the right speed. It would not be too far," Bijli said.

When asked whether the merger would be completed by the end of this fiscal, he said "it could be".