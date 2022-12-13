 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PV sales up by 28.11% at 276,231 units in November’22

Avishek Banerjee
Dec 13, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST

According to SIAM, passenger vehicles posted the highest-ever sales in FY 2022-23 till November. Sales of three-wheelers are still lower than 2010-11 and two-wheelers are less than 2016-17. Higher interest rates and increase in long-term insurance premium continue to be a concern for consumers, it said.

Image Credit: Pixabay

Passenger vehicle (PV) sales in November 2022 rose by 28.11 percent year (YoY) to 276,231 units from November 2021, according to data shared by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Tuesday.

Total passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers were 215,626 units in November 2021.

Out of the total vehicles sold in November 2022, there were 130,142 units of passenger vehicles, 138,780 units of utility vehicles (UVs) and 7,309 units of vans (SIAM clarified that BMW, Mercedes, Tata Motors & Volvo Auto data is not available.)

In October 2022, PV sales had witnessed a 29 percent surge, at 291,113 units from the year-ago period.

Two-wheeler wholesale sales rise 

Total two-wheeler wholesales increased by 16.46 percent in November 2022 to 12,36,190 units, compared to 10,61,493 in the year-ago period. Motorcycle sales increased to 788,893 units in November 2022 from 699,949 units in November last year.