 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

PV sales surge 26.7% to nearly 39 lakh units in FY23; 1 in every 2 vehicles sold was a UV

Avishek Banerjee
Apr 13, 2023 / 04:35 PM IST

Earlier this month, FADA data revealed that two-wheelers (12 percent), three-wheelers (69 percent), passenger vehicles (14 percent) and commercial vehicles (10 percent) had registered good growth in March.

SIAM data also revealed that domestic wholesales of passenger vehicles increased by 4.7 percent in March 2023 to 2,92,030 units from 2,79,525 units in March 2022. (Image Credit: Pixabay)

Total passenger vehicle sales in the country grew 26.7 percent in the fiscal year 2023 to 38,90,114 units from 30,69,523 units in FY22, according to data shared by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Utility vehicles (UV) accounted for 52 percent of the total PVs sold at 20,03,718 units, rising 48.5 percent from 14,89,219 units in FY 2021-22, the SIAM figures show.

Furthermore, domestic PV sales grew 4.7 percent in March to 2,92,030 units as compared to the same month in 2022.

Despite rising commodity prices and the increase in vehicle costs, numerous factors such as an improved supply of semiconductor chips, higher incomes and pent-up demand, resulted in higher vehicle offtake, the auto industry lobby said.