PV sales surge 26.7% to nearly 39 lakh units in FY23; 1 in every 2 vehicles sold was a UV

Total passenger vehicle sales in the country grew 26.7 percent in the fiscal year 2023 to 38,90,114 units from 30,69,523 units in FY22, according to data shared by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Utility vehicles (UV) accounted for 52 percent of the total PVs sold at 20,03,718 units, rising 48.5 percent from 14,89,219 units in FY 2021-22, the SIAM figures show.

Furthermore, domestic PV sales grew 4.7 percent in March to 2,92,030 units as compared to the same month in 2022.

Despite rising commodity prices and the increase in vehicle costs, numerous factors such as an improved supply of semiconductor chips, higher incomes and pent-up demand, resulted in higher vehicle offtake, the auto industry lobby said.

Total vehicle wholesales across categories stood at 2,12,04,162 units in FY23, which is 20.3% higher than the 1,76,17,606 units recorded in FY22, as per the SIAM data.

Why electric cabs are less likely to cancel your ride SIAM also revealed that total two-wheeler wholesales in FY23 were at 1,58,62,087 units, 16.8% higher than 1,35,70,008 units in FY22. Commenting on the 2022-23 performance, Rajesh Menon, Director General of SIAM, said, “With the growth in overall automobile domestic sales of 20 percent in 2022-23, the industry recorded its highest passenger vehicle sales, with annual growth of 27 percent.” However, he maintained, “The two-wheeler segment grew by a moderate 17 percent, after witnessing de-growth (contraction) for the previous three consecutive years. These segments are yet to reach pre-pandemic levels.” Commercial vehicle sales rose 34.3% to 9,62,468 units in FY23 from 7,16,566 units in the same period last year. Three-wheeler sales stood at 4,88,768 units during the year under review as compared to 2,61,385 units in the same period last year. March sales SIAM data also revealed that domestic wholesales of passenger vehicles increased by 4.7 percent in March 2023 to 2,92,030 units from 2,79,525 units in March 2022. The total number of two-wheeler sales registered last month stood at 12,90,553 units in the domestic market compared to 11,98,825 units in the year-ago period. Total vehicle wholesales last month stood at 16,37,048 units, as compared to 15,10,534 units a year ago, SIAM data showed. “2022-23 has been a year of consolidation, post-Covid. The year started again with supply chain disruptions from the Ukraine conflict. However, with efficient management of supply chains and better availability of commodities, especially for electronics items, prices have moderated over the year, though they remain a concern. The Passenger Vehicle segment posted the highest ever domestic sales surpassing the previous peak in 2018-19,” said SIAM President Vinod Aggarwal. Earlier this month, FADA data revealed that two-wheelers (12 percent), three-wheelers (69 percent), passenger vehicles (14 percent) and commercial vehicles (10 percent) had registered good growth in March. Further, retail sales of passenger vehicles touched an all-time high of 3.6 million vehicles, growing 23 percent YoY. Total registrations across segments rose 13.89 percent year-on-year to 20,41,847 units in March 2023, compared to 17,92,802 vehicles in March 2022, according to the FADA data. (With inputs from PTI)

Avishek Banerjee