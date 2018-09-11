App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 11:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

PV sales decline 2.46% in August, car sales down 1%

Car sales declined 1.03 percent to 1,96,847 units last month as against 1,98,892 units in August last year, according to data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Domestic passenger vehicle sales dropped 2.46 percent to 2,87,186 units in August as against 2,49,416 units in the same month last year, automobile industry body SIAM said Tuesday.

Motorcycle sales last month grew by 6.18 percent to 12,06,512 units as compared to 11,36,322 units in August 2017.

Motorcycle sales last month grew by 6.18 percent to 12,06,512 units as compared to 11,36,322 units in August 2017.

Total two-wheeler sales in August were higher by 2.91 percent to 19,46,811 units as against 18,91,685 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles jumped by 29.56 percent to 84,668 units in August as against 65,350 units in the year-ago month, SIAM said.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 11:25 am

tags #Business #Companies #India #SIAM

