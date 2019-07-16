App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 12:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

PV retail sales dip 4.6% in June: FADA

Two-wheeler sales declined by 5 per cent to 13,24,822 units last month compared with 13,94,770 units in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Automobile dealers' body FADA on Tuesday said retail sales of passenger vehicles (PV) in June declined by 4.6 per cent to 2,24,755 units as compared to the same period last year. According to Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), PV sales stood at 2,35,539 units in June 2018.

Two-wheeler sales declined by 5 per cent to 13,24,822 units last month compared with 13,94,770 units in the year-ago period.

Commercial vehicle sales dropped by 19.3 per cent to 48,752 units against 60,378 units in June last year.

Three-wheeler sales saw a dip of 2.8 per cent to 48,447 units last month from 49, 837 units in the same period last year.

Total sales across categories declined by 5.4 per cent to 16,46,776 units in June as against 17,40,524 units in the same month last year.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 12:42 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.