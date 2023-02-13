 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PV dispatches rise 17% in January to 2,98,093 units as robust demand continues for utility vehicles

PTI
Feb 13, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST

The overall passenger vehicle dispatch from companies to dealers was 2,54,287 units in January 2022.

Passenger vehicle wholesales rose 17 per cent in January to 2,98,093 units driven by robust offtake of utility vehicles, including the fast-growing sports utility vehicles, industry body SIAM said on Monday.

Utility vehicle sales rose to 1,49,328 units last month from 1,16,962 units in January last year. Similarly, passenger car dispatches grew to 1,36,931 units from 1,16,962 units.

Wholesales of vans also increased to 11,834 units from 10,632 units in the year-ago period.